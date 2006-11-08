Munsil Blames Public Financing for Defeat

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – Pollster Earl de Berge noted that before Munsil was the

GOP contender he was president of the Center for

Arizona Policy. In that position he lobbied to restrict

abortion, ban gay marriage and provide public funds for

private and parochial schools. De Berge noted that

fewer than one in five registered voters went to the

polls in September, something that worked to Munsil's

benefit in winning the Republican nomination.

(This is an example of an extremely low turnout

dominated by the religious right that produces a

candidate that has no appeal beyond the religious

right.)

De Berge said that doesn't translate into the broad

base of support needed to win a general election. Wes

Gullett, who has helped other Republicans get elected,

agreed.

(What happens to Republicans is when we nominate people

from one part of the party, that it tends to alienate

the other part of the party, the major part.)

Munsil rejected that contention, saying he just needed

more money to get his message out.

In Phoenix, for

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.