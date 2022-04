http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-542488.mp3

Winslow, AZ – In the first installment of our Edge of the Rez Revisited series, we hear from Winslow mayor Allan Affeldt. He talks about opening La Posada, fighting with the drunk bars, and dealing with chronic alcoholics on the streets and in his lobby.