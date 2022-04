http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-544213.mp3

Page, AZ – As part of KNAU's Edge of the Rez series, we hear from Lola Riggs, a health care manager in Page. She and her husband grew up on the Navajo Nation, but they're raising their children off the reservation. They don't know the Navajo language, and she says they're disconnect from their heritage.