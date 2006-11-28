© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Notes

Stung, Bit, Chewed

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published November 28, 2006 at 3:35 AM MST
2524410-648278392.jpg
Writer and commentator Scott Thybony

By Scott Thybony

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-546533.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – HOST INTRO: From red ants to scorpions to rattlesnakes, Arizona is notorious for its wildlife that bites and stings. But as commentator Scott Thybony explains, the chance of actually getting bit is quite low.

HOST OUTRO:

Scott Thybony is a writer based in Flagstaff. His newest book is titled The Painted Desert: Land of Wind and Stone. Funding for this commentary was provided by the Arizona Humanities Council.

Tags

Earth Notes earth notes