Flagstaff Housing Still Hot

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-547656.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – New figures from the Office of Federal Housing

Enterprise Oversight show home prices statewide

increased by just 1 percent in the third quarter of the

year. That's only a third of the rate that prices were

going up in the prior quarter -- and far below what the

state has seen in the last few years. But the situation

is different in Northern Arizona, where homes in the

Flagstaff area went up close to 3 percent in three

months and nearly 22 percent in the last year -- a

figure that is the seventh highest in the whole nation.

Helen Hudgens Ferrell, executive director of Both

Hands, said that's to be expected because the community

is essentially landlocked, with little private property

for development.

(People want to live here. And we have yet to actively

have pressures creating denser development. So the

houses that are here tend to be very high priced.)

She said that affects the rest of the economy, citing a

recent job fair that had 800 openings but just 500

applicants.

(That kind of thing is just incredible. How can people

run a business when you can't get people to come to

work because they can't afford a place to live?)

The result is that people who work in Flagstaff live in

places like Winslow, where housing is still affordable.

For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.