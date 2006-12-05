Governors Meet in AZ

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-549009.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Members of the National Governors Association are

meeting in Arizona this week to figure out how this

country will survive economically. Minnesota Governor

Tim Pawlenty said one thing that drives that global

marketplace is size. But he said many countries are far

larger and have more people both to produce and consume

goods. And Pawlenty said the U.S. isn't going to

undercut other countries on price.

(We're not going to compete in areas, particularly

things that are labor intensive, in places like China

and Mexico. And even if we could, why would we want to?

That would be a serious erosion and degradation of our

quality of life.)

He said Americans have to be the smartest. Arizona

Governor Janet Napolitano, who chairs the organization,

said that means having people who are better educated

who can produce the goods the world wants -- and is

willing to pay for.

(Price is only one small part of competition. Quality

of labor force, excellence of education systems,

ability to have innovations, ability to create patents,

all those things, really are the things that are going

to drive the U.S. economy.)

And Napolitano said it doesn't matter that not everyone

will be an engineer or inventor. She said more dollars

into the national economy helps everyone. In Tempe, for

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.