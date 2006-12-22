© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Earth Notes

Snakes in an MRI Machine

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published December 22, 2006 at 8:48 AM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, Arizona – The movie "Snakes on a Plane" was one of last year's cult favorites. Thankfully, if was a work of fiction. But, snakes in an MRI machine...now, that's very real. A researcher at Northern Arizona University has come up with a new way to strengthen atrophied human muscles by watching how rattlesnakes shake their rattles in MRI machines. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.

