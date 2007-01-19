By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Marriage can be difficult even under the best of circumstances. But, imagine trying to keep a relationship together if you both suffer from autism. Jerry and Mary Newport lives this scenario every day. They both have Asperger's Syndrome, a type of autism that affects millions of Americans. It's often characterized by compulsive behavior, an aversion to physical contact and savant-type talents. The Newport's unique love story was the inspiration for a film released in 2005 called Mozart and the Whale, staring Radha Mitchell and Josh Hartnett. The Newport's recently traded Hollywood for Flagstaff. And they're celebrating the release of their new book, also titled, Mozart and the Whale, An Asperger's Love Story. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl has this profile.

For more information about autism and Asperger's, you can visit The Autism Society of America's website at www.autism-society.org.