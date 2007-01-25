© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Grand Canyon superintendent retires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published January 25, 2007 at 1:14 AM MST
Grand Canyon Superintendent Joe Alston announces he will retire Feb. 2.

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Joe Alston is retiring Feb. 2. Alston has spent more than three decades with the National Park Service and six years at Grand Canyon. The Park Service asked him to move to a position in Washington D.C. But Alston has decided to make the Grand Canyon his last stop. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales talked to him about his tenure at the park and what it was like to be asked to leave.

