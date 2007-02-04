Legislature Considers Change to Self Defense Law

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – The law in effect when Fish shot hiker Grant Kuenzli

was that anyone claiming self defense had to prove it.

That statute was amended last April to instead force

prosecutors to prove a defendant was not acting in self

defense. But a judge said Fish, who went to trial after

that, could not avail himself of the new law. He was

convicted. Now Sen. Linda Gray is pushing to

retroactively alter that law to say it did apply to

cases awaiting trial last April -- a change that give

Fish a new trial. Gray said she is not changing last

year's law but simply clarifying what lawmakers

intended all the time.

(It meant that judges should apply the law when they go

to jury. And the judge did not. So just in case you're

not clear, Mr. Judge, this is what it meant.)

But Deputy Coconino County Attorney Michael Lessler

said what Gray wants to do is improper -- and maybe

illegal. He said the 2006 law did not have any language

spelling out that it applied to cases still pending at

that time -- as opposed to crimes committed after that

date -- the language Gray's bill would now

retroactively include. Gray's measure is scheduled to

be heard Monday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. In

Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard

Fischer.