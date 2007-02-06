New Grand Canyon Superintendent

By Geoff Norcross

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-564397.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Grand Canyon National Park has a new superintendent, and - for him - it's a return to where it all began. Steve Martin began his career with the National Park Service at Grand Canyon in 1975. Since then, he has worked throughout the system, serving as the superintendent of Grand Canyon, Denali and Gates of the Arctic National Parks. He takes over the leadership of Grand Canyon from Joe Alston, who announced his retirement last month. Steve Martin tells Arizona Public Radio's Geoff Norcross that - in many ways - Grand Canyon is exactly the same as when he first worked there.