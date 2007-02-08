Experimental Wildlife Crosswalk

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-564843.mp3

Payson, AZ – Arizona is now the fastest growing state in the country. More people means more...everything, including encounters between humans and wildlife. Sometimes those come in the form of car versus animal collisions. In Payson, state officials have created an innovative wildlife crosswalk to try and reduce those types of accidents. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.