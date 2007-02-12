A New Chief takes over the Forest Service

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – This month, Dale Bosworth, Chief of the U.S. Forest Service, retired after 41 years with the agency. That's almost half of the Forest Service's 100 years of existence. His successor is Gail Kimbell, a forester from Montana. Kimbell is the 16th chief and the first woman to ever hold the job. On the phone from her new office in Washington, D.C., she told Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl, it's an honor she acknowledges, but is not overly preoccupied with.