Flagstaff, AZ – A venerable timberline tree of the Colorado Plateau holds secrets to a long history of environmental change. Bristlecone pines cling to the slopes of the San Francisco Peaks and other high places. And the harsher the conditions, the longer these elegantly sculpted trees live.