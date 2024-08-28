© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Earth Notes: Sinagua Suncatchers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Danika Thiele
Published August 28, 2024 at 3:00 AM MST
Crane Petrogylph Heritage Site
Danika Thiele
Crane Heritage Petroglyph Site

At the Crane Petroglyph Heritage Site in the Verde Valley, visitors can reach through time for a glimpse of life in this place almost a thousand years ago.

The area is an example of the Beaver Creek petroglyph style, found throughout the eastern half of the Verde Valley, with lots of animal-like depictions with steady linework. The petroglyphs were made by the people whom archaeologists call the Sinagua, and Hopi refer to as Hisat’sinom, the ancient ones. They carved shapes that resemble the sun, elk, deer, cranes, and abstract lines by carefully chipping desert varnish from the surface of large cliff faces, exposing lighter rock underneath to create images that survived hundreds of years.

The images at Crane remained mostly a mystery to non-native archaeologists until 2005, when Verde Valley researchers embarked on a year-long observational study of the area. On the day of the summer solstice, at around noon, they watched the sun slice between two boulders and create two sharp shadows that passed over the wall. The beam struck a zigzagged, step-like carving hypothesized to be associated with the beginning of planting season before grazing the roots of a conspicuous corn-like image.

The study, according to archaeoastronomer Ken Zoll, revealed that the Southern Sinagua culture used the panel to mark significant dates through the manipulation of light and shadow, linking time with the spiritual and agricultural cycles of the Verde Valley.

The Crane site is just one of many solar calendars in the Colorado Plateau that connect us through spiritual, ritual, and agricultural cycles to cultures not too distant from our own.

This Earth Note was written by Danika Thiele and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.
Earth Notes earth notesLocal NewsNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAU
Danika Thiele
Danika Thiele is a Florida transplant, art enthusiast and environmental science writer. She worked previously as a food security and sanitation volunteer with Peace Corps Nepal. With her background in both agriculture and journalism, Danika combines her curiosity with the natural world to produce stories stemming from nature's peculiarities. You can catch Danika exploring the forest with her adventure partner, Dolly the supermutt.
