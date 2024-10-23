Earth Notes: Bears’ Noses

Many would guess a dog has the strongest nose in the animal kingdom, but actually bears are believed to have the most acute sense of smell. It’s 100 times better than a dog’s sense of smell and at least 2,000 times better than a human’s.

Bears are blessed with very large noses that are filled with scroll-shaped bones. These structures are coated with mucous, which is packed with scent receptors…. way more than you find in humans. Another adaptation that allows bears to have an amazing sense of smell is their super-sized olfactory bulb, the part of their brains devoted to processing smells. It’s five times the size of humans’! These structures in their noses and brains grant bears their super olfactory powers.

Why have bears evolved such powerful noses? They are large omnivores with big appetites. Their unrivaled sense of smell allows detection of high protein food sources, over long distances- even if the food is buried. Also, bears range over large areas and they use their noses to locate potential mates miles away. Finally, bears’ sense of smell helps to protect them from danger during their ”winter sleep.” It can alert them to an approaching predator or human hunter while other senses are shut down.

The remarkable strength of bears comes as no surprise, but it’s the strength of their noses that makes them nature’s olfactory champions.

This Earth Note was written by Steve Schwartz and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.