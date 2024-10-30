© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Earth Notes: Vampire Bats

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published October 30, 2024 at 3:00 AM MST
The common vampire bat
José G. Martínez-Fonseca
/
Northern Arizona University
The common vampire bat

The common vampire bat lives in Mexico and Central and South America, but with warming temperatures from climate change, scientists think it might move north into Arizona within the next decade or two.

True to their name, vampire bats drink blood, mostly from big herbivores like cows. Unlike storybook vampires, they’re highly social creatures that share with their friends. In fact, a bat that doesn’t share its meal is essentially ostracized from its community: other bats refuse to share in turn.

What worries cattle ranchers and public health professionals is some vampire bats carry rabies and can pass it to cows, people, or other bats. Researchers at Northern Arizona University are working to develop a surveillance technique to track the movement of rabies in bat colonies.

They spread out a tarp in a cave, mine shaft, or under a bridge where bats roost and, after a day or two, collect samples of the guano. DNA analysis can find out what species of bats are roosting there and whether any of them carry rabies. It’s a brand-new technique that eliminates the need to capture and kill a bat to test for the disease, and it could be vital if vampire bats do move north.

If all that sounds like a spooky campfire tale, keep in mind that some bats recover from rabies. Scientists are also studying their amazing immune systems in the hope of discovering the key to curing the virus someday.

This Earth Note was written by Melissa Sevigny and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
