Rob Williams Indian Law Interview

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published January 11, 2006 at 4:23 PM MST
By Daniel Kraker

1/11/06 – The Supreme Court was not a friendly venue for Indian tribes under former chief justice William Rehnquist. In the last two decades they've lost 80 percent of cases before the Court. University of Arizona law professor Rob Williams has written a new book, Like a Loaded Weapon, on the Rehnquist court and Indian rights. He told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker many of Rehnquist's opinions were based on 19th century stereotypes.

