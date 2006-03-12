The FSO Goes Native

By Geoff Norcross

Flagstaff, AZ – A traditional concert orchestra recently shared the stage with Native American folk artistry. The Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra premiered a new work called Triumph. It's a full-length work for orchestra with Native American flute, singers and dancers. As Arizona Public Radio's Geoff Norcross reports, it's a bold work that attempts to bridge the divide between folk culture and high art.