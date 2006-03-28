© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

StoryCorps - Karl Eymert and Susie Bailey

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published March 28, 2006 at 1:13 AM MST

By Laurel Druley

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-505238.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – StoryCorps is a unique oral history project that collects the extraordinary stories of ordinary people. A StoryCorps mobile recording booth has been parked at Wheeler Park in Flagstaff for the last few weeks, archiving stories of northern Arizonans. Here, Susie Bailey talks to her father Karl Eymert about his experience with World War II. He was 16 and living in Germany when the Russians invaded his town.

KNAU and Arizona News