By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – While about 500 homes have been evacuated from Oak Creek Canyon, some pets have been left behind. Some animals were rescued, but fire crews won't allow animal management officials to return to the home to retrieve the others until conditions are safer. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales reports.