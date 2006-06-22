FMC Nurses Hold Union Vote

By Theresa Bierer

Flagstaff, AZ – Many health care professionals across the country are watching an election underway in Flagstaff. Nurses at Flagstaff Medical Center are voting on whether or not to join the California Nurses Union. The issue has become divisive at the hospital because people on both sides believe the quality of care they provide could depend on the election's outcome. Arizona Public Radio's Theresa Bierer reports