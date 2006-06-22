© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

FMC Nurses Hold Union Vote

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published June 21, 2006 at 9:01 PM MST

By Theresa Bierer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-517494.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Many health care professionals across the country are watching an election underway in Flagstaff. Nurses at Flagstaff Medical Center are voting on whether or not to join the California Nurses Union. The issue has become divisive at the hospital because people on both sides believe the quality of care they provide could depend on the election's outcome. Arizona Public Radio's Theresa Bierer reports

KNAU and Arizona News