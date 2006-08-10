New Uranium Research at NAU

By Geoff Norcross

Flagstaff, AZ – The dangers of radioactive uranium have been known for decades, but new research shows that the element is even more dangerous than we thought. Studies conducted by the Native American Cancer Research Partnership show that uranium that has been depleted of its radioactivity can still make people sick. Diane Stearns is a biochemist at Northern Arizona University and she led the research. She tells Arizona Public Radio's Geoff Norcross more about what her team found.