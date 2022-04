By Theresa Bierer

Flagstaff, AZ – 6 general practitioners closed their doors this past month. Some retired, others went to work for Flagstaff Medical Center as hospitalists.

It's becoming more and more expensive for doctors to practice medicine because reimbursements are limited and overhead is high.