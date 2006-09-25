MNA Hires New Curator for Conservation

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-531249.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – The Museum of Northern Arizona is all about the Colorado Plateau. For nearly 80 years, the museum has made exploring and explaining this part of the world its mission. That's a big job, and while MNA's research into the geology of the plateau and the cultural history of its residents has been very thorough, the museum's administrators felt the plateau's biology needed a closer look. So they hired Larry Stevens as the new curator of ecology and conservation. He has a masters degree and a Ph.D. from Northern Arizona University, and he tells Arizona Public Radio's Geoff Norcross why the museum hired him.