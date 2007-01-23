Dismantling Phoenix

© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Published January 23, 2007 at 12:02 AM MST
2554527-176186025.jpg

By Gary Paul Nabhan

Flagstaff, AZ – HOST INTRO:

The Census Bureau recently named Arizona the fastest growing state in the nation. Many of the more than 200 thousand people who moved here last year settled in the fringes of metro Phoenix. That's something commentator Gary Nabhan says needs to change.

HOST OUTRO:

Gary Paul Nabhan directs the Center for Sustainable Environments at Northern Arizona University. He's co-editor of the new book Five Ways to Value Working Landscapes of the West. He speaks at 4 o'clock today at NAU's Cline Library Auditorium.

