An Interview with Lisa Wise - Going "Green" with Holiday Gifts

Published November 27, 2007 at 10:18 PM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – If giant blow-up-yard-Santas and acres of wrapping paper have you feeling overwhelmed this holiday season, it might be time to simplify your traditions...and expectations. New American Dream is a non-profit organization that helps people wade through the excess and waste of the holidays so they can become "greener" consumers. Lisa Wise is the Executive Director of New American Dream. She spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl.

