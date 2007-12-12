Interview: A Reporter's Account of the Snowmaking Hearing

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-657738.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Host Intro:

Tuesday in Pasadena the 9th circuit court of appeals reheard arguments in the longstanding legal battle over whether to allow snowmaking, using reclaimed wastewater, at the Arizona Snowbowl. The plan is opposed by environmentalists and area Indian tribes who hold the San Francisco Peaks sacred. Molly Okeon covered the hearing for the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. She told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker while the judges focused mainly on religious issues, they also questioned the safety of using treated effluent to make snow.

