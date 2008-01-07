NAU Runner Caught in Kenya Violence

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – Northern Arizona University track star Lopez Lomong has made the news in the last year for his running ability and his rough beginnings. The former lost boy of Sudan learned to run as a means of survival. As a teenager he was taken in by foster parents in the U-S and only recently reunited with his Sudanese family. Today Lomong is back in the news because he is again caught in the middle of one of the most dangerous places in the world. Lomong returned to Kenya last month to spend time with his mother and siblings. He was there during the election on December 27th that prompted mass killings. At least 350 people have died and the United Nations says hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced and need urgent help. Former NAU distance coach John Hayes told Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales Lopez is in great danger.