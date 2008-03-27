© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arab/American: An interview with Gary Nabhan

Published March 27, 2008 at 4:27 AM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Gary Nabhan is a world-renowned desert ecologist and the founder of the Center for Sustainable Environments at Northern Arizona University. He's also the author of more than 20 books, including his latest, Arab/American: Landscape, Culture and Cuisine in Two Great Deserts. It offers a feast of similarities between foods found in deserts of the southwestern United States and in the Middle East, including Nabhan's ancestral home...Lebanon. Ironically, his family comes from the same region as Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl. She spoke with Gary Nabhan about the inspiration for his new book.

