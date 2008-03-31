Flagstaff adds air service to LAX

By Theresa Bierer

That airline will begin non stop flights from Flagstaff to Los Angeles in June. Horizon Officials were in Flagstaff today to announce the airline's partnership with the City. Arizona Public Radio's Theresa Bierer has more.

TB) Horizon will offer 2 non stop flights to L-A-X each day and the service may be opened to Prescott residents after the summer. Flagstaff City Council woman Karen Cooper says

Another air service provider will be a boon for local business.

They have really been letting us know they need better options for their people to travel in and out. Companies like Gore, Purina and the university. People who really invest a lot in travel and invest a lot of hours in travel so it's important to give them efficient service.

TB ) Victoria Coleman works for W-L Gore and serves on the city's Airport Commission. She says another airline will be good for business and help with the company's efficiency.

Not just for the people in Flagstaff but for our associates in Delevate, International associates in germany and elsewhere. We have operations across the globe so this just opens up a lot more options

TB) Horizon Air's Dan Russo says his company is looking forward to providing more options to Flagstaff .and he says the airline fleet is environmentally friendly.

The Q 400 burns less gas for the same distance than a jet so it burns less carbon so it's a greener airplane than a plane of equal size.

Horizon Air signed a year contract with the city of Flagstaff . With the city agreeing to pay the airline if sales fall below 78 percent capacity. The airline is also considering adding a stop to Prescott between Flagstaff and L-A. In flagstaff for Arizona public radio, I'm Theresa Bierer