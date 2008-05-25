Mapping the Zuni Culture

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-710519.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – HOST INTRO:

The Zuni Festival of Arts and Culture returns to the Museum of Northern Arizona this weekend after a four year hiatus. It's a collaboration with the A:shiwi A:wan Museum and Heritage Center at Zuni Pueblo. Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker sat down with the center's director, Jim Enote.

HOST OUTRO:

Jim Enote speaks today at the Zuni Festival of Arts and Culture, from 9 to 5 at the Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff.