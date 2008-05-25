© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Mapping the Zuni Culture

Published May 25, 2008 at 4:33 AM MST
A:shiwi A:wan Museum and Heritage Center Director Jim Enote

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – HOST INTRO:

The Zuni Festival of Arts and Culture returns to the Museum of Northern Arizona this weekend after a four year hiatus. It's a collaboration with the A:shiwi A:wan Museum and Heritage Center at Zuni Pueblo. Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker sat down with the center's director, Jim Enote.

HOST OUTRO:

Jim Enote speaks today at the Zuni Festival of Arts and Culture, from 9 to 5 at the Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff.

