By Theresa Bierer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-719490.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Host Intro:

While adolescence is certainly tough on kids, it can be equally hard on parents. One Flagstaff parent who turned to the words of Rosalind Wiseman for advice on how to deal with a middle school bully is Arizona Public Radio's Theresa Bierer.