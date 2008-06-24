An Ethnobotanist Grows a Business in Flagstaff

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – HOST INTRO:

Two months ago KNAU aired our series Poverty with a View. Many of the people we interviewed said they reason they make sacrifices to live in Flagstaff is - indeed - for the view...meaning all the natural wonders of northern Arizona, from the Peaks to the Canyon to the red rocks. And, for a handful of Flagstaff residents, the landscape is not just good for the soul, but good for business as well. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl has this profile of a woman whose business is rooted in the indigenous plants and cultures of the Colorado Plateau.