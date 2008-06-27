© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Flagstaff's first female mayor takes office

Published June 27, 2008 at 7:32 AM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Last week's swearing-in ceremony for Flagstaff's new mayor was one for the history books. It officially made Sara Presler the city's first female mayor AND the youngest person to ever hold the office. And, at 28 years old, she is currently the second youngest female mayor in the country. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl caught up with Mayor Presler at City Hall during her first week in office.

