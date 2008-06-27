© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Rez Signatures Impact State Legislative Races

Published June 27, 2008 at 6:02 AM MST
Most homes on the Navajo reservation don't have traditional street addresses.

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ –
Three Navajo candidates for the state legislature are in danger of being thrown off the ballot for the September Democratic Primary election. A judge today will decide whether to allow signatures they gathered for their nominating petitions that include PO Boxes rather than actual street addresses. From KNAU's Indian Country News Bureau, Daniel Kraker reports.

