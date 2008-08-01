© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona designer creates fashion with compassion

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published July 31, 2008 at 9:47 PM MST
2936229-304981816.jpg

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-738394.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Host Intro:

Flagstaff might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of high fashion...it's more of a fleece and flip-flops kind of place. But tonight, Flagstaff will host a world premiere showing of couture ball gowns on their way to the United Nations. They'll be part of the U.N.'s Global Compassion Ball, an art show and fundraiser for worldwide relief efforts. The designer, 27 year old Arizona native Danell Lynn, gave a preview of the gowns to Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl.

KNAU and Arizona News