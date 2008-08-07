Arizona man attempts to become first paraplegic climber to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-740984.mp3

Camp Verde, AZ – Long-time Arizonan Darol Kubacz is on his way up Mt. Kilimanjaro. At nearly 20,000 feet, it's often referred to as the "Roof of Africa." Like many climbers, Kubacz is doing it, in part, just to see if he can. But if he does reach the summit, he'll set a unique world record. Darol Kubacz will become the first paraplegic climber to do so.Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports. You can read Darol Kubacz's blog and see photos of the expedition at www.fflfoundation.org.