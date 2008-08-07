Experimental Forest Celebrates 100 Years

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – Host Intro:

It was a humid August day when scientist Rafael Zon stood in the Coconino National Forest and said, Here we shall plant the tree of research. Today marks the 100th anniversary of the Fort Valley Experimental Forest, which sits at the base of the San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff. It was the first of its kind outdoor laboratory in the country. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales took a tour and has this report.