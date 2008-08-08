Channel 2 closes doors

By Theresa Bierer

Flagstaff, AZ – K-N-A-Z serves the Flagstaff, Sedona and Prescott communities. The station is owned by Gannett which also owns K-P-N-X in Phoenix and the Arizona Republic Newspaper.

John Misner, President & general manager of KPNX in Phoenix and KNAZ in Flagstaff, says there were several contributing economic factors leading up to the difficult decision to close the station.

KNAZ Station Manager Jerome Parra says management is grateful for the strong support of the community; he calls the station's closing 'a sad day.'

(KNAU's Theresa Bierer and Shelly Watkins are former KNAZ TV employees.)