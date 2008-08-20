1st Congressional District Profiles: Barry Hall Runs as the Anti-Politician

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – Arizona 1st Congressional District candidate Barry Hall calls himself "not a political person," and says his lack of political roots would help him in office. Hall is a former Baptist minister and served on the Sedona Town Hall Committee.

"I am not that precocious to think I'm the best, but I feel like I would do an excellent job. I know my heart would be in it. I know my integrity. I've always been faithful to my country, family, job," Hall said.

Hall says the fact that he's not a politician would make him a good one. The Republican candidate says he would take a pragmatic approach and investigate the challenges facing the district.

"I'm not a political person, so I'm not into the lingo, so I can get down to the nitty gritty. I love to be a think tank person. I get excited when I hear great ideas being expanded upon," Hall said.

During a discussion on alternative energy at a recent forum in Flagstaff, Hall said he would be glad if any one of his fellow Republican candidates was elected.

Hall is pro-life, pro-gun rights and pro-heterosexual marriage. Hall's major concerns include energy, government corruption, terrorism, health care and the high cost of gas.

"We need to investigate why this has come to a head, that gas prices are astronomical. At the same time it's hard to imagine that an oil company would be able to report its highest profits. I think tapping into the oil reserves would help with immediate relief. I just hope and pray the price isn't going to continue to go up," Hall said.

Hall campaigned for U.S. Congress when he was 30 years old in Maryland, and he tried again in 2002 in the Arizona 1st Congressional District but did not get enough signatures.

Hall has served as a Sedona Town Hall Committee member and speaker at the First Sedona Town Hall. He was a Baptist minister for 30 years, 24 of those years in Sedona and Flagstaff. Hall was also on the board of Arizona Baptist Children's Services, the largest non-government child care agency in Arizona.

"I'd like to close with a prayer. I pray thee oh Lord and that Arizona would be the brightest star in the Union. I would pray that the 1st Congressional District of Arizona would be the brightest star in the House of Representatives," he prayed.

Hall says the separation of church and state is a good governing principle. but if he is elected, his faith-based conscience would guide his actions.