By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Sedona, AZ – A lot of job fairs target recent college graduates with brief resumes who are trying to break into their chosen careers. But, at a recent job fair in Sedona, the participants were 50 to 90 years old, the fastest growing employee population - not just in Arizona - but nationwide. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.