Northern AZ Center for Emerging Technoloiges

By Theresa Bierer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-792902.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – INTRO) A new facility is open for business in Flagstaff. The Northern Arizona Center for Emerging Technologies held a grand opening today (yesterday) to highlight the partnerships which made the incubator possible. Arizona Public Radio's Theresa Bierer has more.

NACET is a collaboration between the city of Flagstaff, NAU, The Northern Arizona Council of Governments and others Early stage technology businesses can rent space and receive amenities designed to help the business grow. Governor Janet Napolitano was in Flagstaff for NACET's grand opening.

Janet) " A real sign of strength that we are pursuing our destiny even in the midst of an economic downturn. This is an example of the types of efforts critical to economies statewide, and especially the kinds of efforts necessary to make sure we diversify the Arizona economy that as we continue to grow, we are more and more resistant to normal cycles or even abnormal cycles in any one sector of the economy."

Tom Rainey has launched similar incubators in other states and is President of NACET which he calls a staging area for emerging technology companies.

TOM RAINEY) "in sort of a central location where entrepreneurs can mix and mingle and get to know each other, learn from each other, but also work with a network of advisers and mentors that we pulled together and created for this effort."

The northern Arizona Center for Emerging Technologies is located on Cedar hill by Buffalo park. It was built using nearly 3 million dollars of federal grants along with local funds. The next phase could include a Flagstaff innovation Park where businesses could relocate if they're successful at the incubator .In Flagstaff for Arizona Public Radio, I'm Theresa Bierer