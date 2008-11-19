© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Ancient Landscapes of the Colorado Plateau

Published November 19, 2008 at 4:38 AM MST
By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – A new type of "picture book" is making the complicated geology of the Colorado Plateau a little more understandable. The newly released, Ancient Landscapes of the Colorado Plateau, offers readers a unique look at not only the modern geology of the region, but the ancient landscapes as well. The book is the brainchild of Flagstaff geologists Ron Blakey and Wayne Ranney. The two have fused ancient maps with modern photographs - and some text - to show off one of the most interesting geologic regions on the planet.

