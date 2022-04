By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – When you mix together rising rates in unemployment and foreclosure, you get a recipe for homelessness. As the economic crisis worsens in Arizona, emergency shelters across the state are overflowing. And officials say they're desperate for help. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.