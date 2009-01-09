Kris Mayes on Renewable Energy

© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Published January 9, 2009 at 1:30 AM MST
3054418-556584901.jpg

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – Prescott native Kris Mayes was elected chairwoman of the Arizona Corporation Commission earlier this week. The low-profile commission makes decisions about high-profile topics: everything from electric power rates to rural water supplies to securities regulation. Mayes, who's a Republican, told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker she'll continue the commission's emphasis on renewable energy.

Kris Mayes is speaking at today's Arizona Leadership Summit on Solar Energy.Click here for a link to a live webcast of the summit, including a forum moderated by NPR's Steve Inskeep.

