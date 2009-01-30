Lawmakers hammer out budget deal

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – State lawmakers are poised to cut $1.1 billion from the state

budget today. Arizona Public Radio's Howard Fischer reports.

The plan adopted late Thursday by House and Senate Appropriations

committees reduces state aid to public schools by about $130

million, take $142 million from universities and $9 million from

community colleges.

Sen. Russell Pearce said lawmakers had to tap

education funding because it makes up nearly half of the $9.9

billion budget and lawmakers needed to plug a $1.6 billion

deficit.

But Democratic Sen. Rebecca Rios pointed out that, even

as they cut education dollars, the Republican-controlled

Legislature is moving to permanently repeal the state's property

tax, a levy that was suspended for three years in 2006 when the

state had a surplus but is scheduled to return later this year.

(We're going to eliminate $258 million but going to sit here

today and say we don't have $100 million for public education.

It's B.S. And it boils down to where are your priorities. And I

will say that public education has never been a priority for a

majority of folks in the Legislature, even when times were good.)

Democrat Rep. David Schapira also proposed restoring some of the

cuts to education said there are other sources. He pointed out

that the GOP plan proposes to fill the balance of that $1.6

billion hole with an anticipated $500 million the state hopes to

get from the federal bailout package making its way through

Congress.

(There is a significant amount more money that is on its way. The

version that has passed the House and the proposal that is

through committee in the Senate both include significant amounts

of money for higher education which could more than make up the

difference between the numbers in this bill and the numbers in my

amendment.)

But Republican Rich Crandall said trying to balance the state

budget on the chance that more dollars are on the way is a bad

idea.

(We know that there's a federal bailout moving through the

Congress at this time. We know that it's large, very large. We

know that every state is going to get something. Beyond that, we

don't know a whole lot. We don't know when we're getting it. We

don't know when the treasurer's going to have it to disburse. We

don't know what strings are attached to it. We don't know what

amendments the U.S. Senate's going to attach to it. We don't know

if it's for 09, or if it's for 10 or 11.)

Democrats also attempted to propose another method to balance the

current budget with smaller spending cuts: Defer making some

payments due this fiscal year into the next one. But Rep. John

Kavanagh said all that does is delay the problem until next year,

when the anticipated deficit already is estimated at $3 billion.

(Rolling over payments to next year is part of the reason we're

in our current crisis. We've done too much rolling over. And

rollovers, besides pushing debt into the future also cause the

problem of not cutting your ongoing budget.)

Aside from cuts to education, the plan reduces funding for

virtually every state agencies and specifically directs the head

of each to reduce personnel costs, whether through layoffs or

forced time off without pay. Kavanagh said as unhappy as the

Democrats are with the package, there are Republicans who believe

lawmakers should have cut the operating budgets even deeper.

(Nobody likes everything in the bill. Nobody got everything they

wanted. Nobody got everything they wanted out in. But, overall,

we've all come to a general consensus. And we're either for or

against it.)

The next step is floor debate in both the House and Senate later

this morning, followed by a final roll-call this afternoon.

Republican legislative leaders say they have the votes to get the

measure to Gov. Jan Brewer who is expected to sign it.