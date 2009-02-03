Officials to consider state park closures

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – The state Parks Board will decide today whether to shutter at

least five -- and possibly eight -- parks.

Ken Travous said the cuts made this past weekend by lawmakers

leave the agency he directs $2.3 million short of what it needs

to keep all 27 parks open. He's proposing to close parks that are

the most expensive to run. Some are very costly like McFarland

State Historic Park in Florence which actually consists of an old

courthouse, archives and museum.

Travous said the small number of

visitors -- fewer than 5,000 a year -- coupled with annual

operating costs of more than $195,000 makes it far too expensive

to keep open. Also set for closure would be Oracle State Park,

the Yuma Quartermaster Depot, Tubac Presidio State Historic Park

and Homolovi Ruins State Park near Winslow which all lose at

least $14 on a per-visitor basis.

And Travous said unless

something changes, three other parks are likely to go: Fort Verde

near Camp Verde, the Riordan Mansion in Flagstaff and Lyman Lake

State Park near St. Johns. Travous said he considered -- and

rejected -- higher fees.

(It would have some, a minimal impact over the course of a full

year. But we're talking five months. And there's an elasticity of

demand that's involved here also. The more you raise your fees,

the less people are going to come.)

Senate Majority Whip Pam Gorman questioned whether it might make

sense simply to privatize the park system. But Travous told her

there's a problem with that.

(Private people only want to take the parks that are making money

now, thank you. And we've been doing a good job of making money

with those parks. So that really just exacerbates the problem.

And, more concern, puts our natural resources in charge of

private holdings which don't have the conservation always at

heart as we do.)

While lawmakers expressed concern Monday, none suggested that the

Legislature, having just cut health care and education to deal

with a $1.6 billion deficit, now provide more money for parks.

And Gorman also said it may be necessary to rethink the entire

concept of what Arizona wants in a state park system. She noted

that Fort Verde had fewer than 16,000 visitors last year, or an

average of fewer than 44 a day. And the Homolovi Ruins managed

fewer than 42 people daily.

(How many parks do you need that only serve a few thousand people

the entire year? Are the state taxpayers at this point basically

subsidizing a handful of families that go there regularly?)

For Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.