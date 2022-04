By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-818854.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – These are tough times for Democrats at the Arizona state legislature. Republicans have strong majorities in the House and Senate, and now Jan Brewer in the Governor's office. Democratic representative Tom Chabin of Flagstaff spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker about the challenges of having his voice heard at the capitol.