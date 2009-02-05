Tobin on Budget Cuts

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – This past weekend the state legislature hammered out a budget balancing bill that plugged a 1.6 billion dollar funding gap. To do so the Republican majority cut more than one hundred million dollars from both universities and K through 12 education. Now the legislature has begun work on next year's budget, which already has an estimated 3 billion dollar shortfall.

Republican representative Andy Tobin of Paulden spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker about the difficulties of cutting the budget.